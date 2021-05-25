De Lille: Corruption in construction sector costing SA billions, investors

Graft in the construction sector has cost the state about R10 billion in price-fixing.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille admitted South Africa had been left littered with unfinished projects because the construction sector was one of the most corrupt in the country.

On Monday, the department together with the Special Investigating Unit, launched the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum to monitor infrastructure projects more effectively.

De Lille said government had to focus on spending money on detecting and preventing corruption instead of only focusing on repairing the damage later.

“We will receive allegations of corruption and then it will be referred to the subcommittee of this board, assess and then refer in that forum directly to the structure with the mandate. We will also have oversight investigations, we are going to try and expedite investigations.”

De Lille said this could only be done in partnership with the private sector: “A lot of investors don’t want to invest in our countries because of corruption and we will work down together to build that trust.”

