CoJ's Matongo earmarks Ivory Park, Kliptown and Orange Farm for major upgrades

JOHANNESBURG - Some of Joburg's biggest informal settlements and townships are due for major upgrades and developmental projects.

The city has provisioned monies for the construction of public transport facilities, water infrastructure and the tarring of roads among other plans in Orange Farm, Ivory Park and Kliptown.

Joburg MMC for Finance Jodilee Matongo tabled the city's budget on Tuesday.

Matongo said that of the city’s R73.3 billion budget for the 2021-2022 financial year, a significant portion was earmarked for the continued development of Ivory Park, Kliptown and Orange Farm.

Matongo told the metro’s council that the areas would enjoy public services and facilities, just as Soweto has since 1994.

“Development has been allocated an expenditure budget of R1.4 billion, much of the increase is because of funding required for the operationalisation of new facilities. Fellow councillors, the people of Johannesburg equally deserve functional facilities across the city's communities,” said the MMC.

Kliptown, which is the home of the country's revered Freedom Charter, was allocated R314 million for new bulk infrastructure in the area's housing project, and R212 million, for a housing project, among others.

