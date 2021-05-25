CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22

Electricity rates are now up by 14.59%, followed by sanitation and water tariffs by 6.8%. Refusal removal rates are up by 4.3% whole property rate increased by 2%.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has on Tuesday announced an increase in rates for the 2021/22 financial year.

Electricity rates are now up by 14.59%, followed by sanitation and water tariffs by 6.8%. Refusal removal rates are up by 4.3% whole property rate increased by 2%.

The increases were announced by Joburg's MMC for Finance Councillor Jolidee Matongo who was delivering the city's Budget on Tuesday morning.

Matongo also raised issues around the metro's revenue collection, mentioning that large power users are moving away from the grid meaning City Power was at risk.

The city said these were the lowest possible increases.

