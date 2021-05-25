CoCT records 94 land grab attempts in April

However, the Western Cape Human Settlements Department on Monday said this was down compared to last year's figures.

CAPE TOWN – It’s emerged people have tried to move onto Cape Town land illegally on at least 94 occasions over the past month.

However, the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements on Monday said this was down compared to last year's figures.

The department said between July last year and the second week of this month, there were 1,177 illegal attempts to occupy state-owned land.

MEC Tertuis Simmers said: “The massive reduction in the number of attempts shows our efforts to prevent these invasions and secure provincially owned land and property are starting to bear fruit. However, we remain concerned.”

Simmers said this came at a great cost as provincial government spent R400 million to protect its property.

“This means, with the exclusion of bulk services, more than 2,400 free housing units could have been built. We are doing everything we can to prevent land invasions going forward.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.