Civil rights groups join mounting calls against changes in the Firearms Act

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service last week called for public comment on a draft of the Firearms Control Amendment Bill.

CAPE TOWN - Civil rights groups have joined a growing number of voices criticising proposed amendments to the country’s firearm legislation.

Among others, it seeks to remove self-defence as a reason to own a gun.

The public has until July to comment on the proposal.

The South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association's Martin Hood on Monday said they were shocked by the move and said the proposal was not properly thought through.

Hood said this would make South Africans more vulnerable to crime.

He said the proposal went beyond self-defence: “This is going to eliminate the training industry and a number of other industries, like the hunting industry.”

Gun Owners of South Africa chairperson Paul Oxley said in a country like South Africa where crime was high, government wanted to take people's right to defend themselves away.

“The problem is that firearms are stolen from the police at 10 times rate they are stolen from civilians.”

He said they were gearing up to mobilise to make their voices heard in collaboration with organisations and associations.

