Black Sash pushes for COVID relief funds to continue, says no word from govt

CAPE TOWN - Weeks have passed and the Black Sash said it still hadn't heard a word from government as to whether the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant would be reinstated. The grant came to an end at the end of April.

The human rights group has demanded former beneficiaries keep receiving their pay outs.

It said government had abandoned its constitutional obligation to the vulnerable.

The group's Esley Philander said there was no justification for terminating the grant.

“We repeat our demands that the COVID-19 grant must be extended and increased to at least the food poverty line currently at R585 and expanded to include unemployed women who receive the child support grant, on behalf of children,” Philander said.

The group also recently called on Sassa to pay people who have not yet been paid. The agency acknowledged and apologised for the delay.

Philander added that any outstanding COVID-19 grant payments must be made promptly and in a lump sum.

“It's gravely concerning that countless COVID-19 beneficiaries who have zero income to buy food for themselves and their dependents must suffer as a result of ongoing administrative issues, which should have been resolved by now,” she said.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will present the Budget vote for her department on Tuesday.

She will outline plans and budget allocations for the department and its entities including Sassa.

