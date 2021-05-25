ANC's Duarte vows to step up pressure on Israel govt over Palestine

The ANC said that it stood in solidarity with the people of Palestine, demanding an end to the recent violent attacks and to give Palestinian people their land back.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Jessie Duarte said that the party would not stop calling for justice and land for the people of Palestine until the Israeli government made changes.

The ANC, in partnership with its tripartite alliance and league members, left a list of their demands at the gates of the Israeli embassy in Lynnwood but the embassy refused to send a representative to accept their memorandum.

"Israel has already said that I am anti-semitic. That is the most stupid thing to say when you are in the wrong. You look for a reason to keep people quiet. It's not going to happen," Duarte said.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party would step up its efforts to put pressure on the Israeli government and called for this embassy in Lynnwood to be shut down.

"Go home, go and talk about what you are doing wrong. We will come and talk to you and help you to bring about peace but please go home," she said.

Duarte also called for the boycott of all Israeli products, saying that actions spoke louder than words.

Others, including the SACP and Cosatu, also called on South Africans to stop buying Israeli products.

The ANC said that there would only be peace and justice when the people of Palestine were given their land and their freedom.

Duarte said that the real impact of their protest would only be felt once people stop buying Israeli products.

"We can do without Jacob's coffee. Many of us come to the protest, we wear the keffiyeh, it's a sign of protest and then we go home and rink Jacob's coffee."

She and others, including the tripartite alliance, warned the Israeli embassy that it wanted it to be shut down until it treated people from Palestine with human rights and dignity.

Duarte said that they would be back later this year and this time their protest outside the embassy may look different.

"It won't be this side of the gate. We are going in there one of these days. We can jump fences," Duarte said.

She warned the Israeli government that people were impatient and wanted to see this long-lasting bloodbath come to an end.

The ANC will on Friday stage another picket at the US embassy in Sandton, calling for its intervention.

