ANC NWC to engage with Magashule over suspension violation, Ramaphosa apology

Ace Magashule, who is taking the African National Congress (ANC) to court, has been suspended for refusing to step aside, this is over corruption charges against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has opted to engage suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, quashing talks of an expulsion.

But Eyewitness News understands from NWC insiders that both Magashule and national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni will also be investigated for misconduct.

This after the two were accused of sowing divisions outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week.

While some in the NWC wanted to see the ANC closing the door on its own secretary-general, the party was opting to try and engage with him once more, this after Magashule failed to apologise for an unauthorised suspension letter issued to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and violated the terms of his suspension.

Eyewitness News also understands that the NWC has decided that an investigation into Magashule and Yengeni was warranted.

Magashule will be investigated for failing to comply with an NEC decision while Yengeni will be investigated for sowing divisions.

Some of Magashule’s supporters are already gearing up for more public speeches as former President Jacob Zuma returns to court on Wednesday.

