ANC members picket outside Israeli Embassy in solidarity with Palestine

The party said there would only be peace and justice when the people of Palestine are given their land and their freedom.

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) members have gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday for a picket in solidarity with the people of Palestine.



More than 100 ANC members gathered in Lynwood outside the Israeli Embassy.

They’re picketing peacefully, waving flags, stomping their feet as they sing through the streets surrounding the embassy.

#Israel VIDEO: ANC members picket outside the Israeli embassy. ML pic.twitter.com/rvnwjUzhDp EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2021

A tent, a table and speakers have been set up where a number of speakers are expected to express their support for the people of Palestine.

Some party members have been bussed in for this picket and deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane and Gauteng Premier David Makhura are expected to join the demonstration.

Several Tripartite Alliance and ANC league members are due to read out their messages of support later on.

Police are keeping a close eye on the gathering.

