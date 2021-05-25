ANC to probe Magashule, Yengeni, Niehaus over comments outside PMB court

The three, who were there to support former President Jacob Zuma at the start of his corruption trial, addressed his supporters where they called on the ANC’s branches to stand up and push for a special conference if Ace Magashule was removed as secretary-general.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed it would be investigating suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, national executive committee (NEC) member, Tony Yengeni, and MKMVA spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, following their public utterances outside the Pietermaritzburg court last week.

Its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told journalists during a post-national working committee meeting on Tuesday that their behaviour, without mentioning any names, was unbecoming, divisive and defiant.

The three, who were there to support former President Jacob Zuma at the start of his corruption trial, addressed his supporters where they called on the ANC’s branches to stand up and push for a special conference if Magashule was removed as secretary-general.

Magashule is fighting his suspension from the ANC, which was instituted after he refused to step aside.

Duarte said that the party would not just lodge formal charges against its members.

"If there's no evidence, if there's just an accusation that says so-and-so did something wrong, and the investigation proves that nothing was wrong, there's no charge but if there's a damning charge in terms of all Rule 25 of our constitution, then we can confer a charge on a person."

