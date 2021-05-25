Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder to appear in court

Shoba appeared in court last week where he applied for a transfer to the Krugersdorp police station.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, was expected back in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He claimed his life was in danger after being made aware of alleged WhatsApp messages that were making the rounds threatening his safety.

The court halted his transfer until the safety concerns were addressed by the Correctional Services Department.

Shoba was arrested in February after the man who confessed to killing Pule turned State witness. Muzikayise Malephane faced charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange confirmed last month that Shoba was fired after his arrest. He was employed in the IT division of the JSE.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was murdered.

Malephane's lawyers told the court that their client was hired to kill the young woman by her boyfriend, who did not want his wife to find out that he'd impregnated Pule.

