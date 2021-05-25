72 more COVID-19 deaths take SA’s toll to 55,874

The Department of Health said 2,383 infections were also detected over that period, with the caseload ballooning to 1 637 848.

JOHANNESBURG – Seventy-two more people have died in in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle - bring the country’s known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 55,874.

“Today, 72 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 21, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 13, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 13 which brings the total to 55 874 deaths,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Monday.

The Department of Health said 2,383 infections were also detected over that period, with the caseload ballooning to 1 637 848.

The recovery rate is still at 94.1%, with 1 541 250 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, 651,628 healthcare workers and people over 60 have now received the COVID-19 jab.

“The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations. As we indicated the teams undertook data verification processes over the weekend in preparation for the finalization of a public facing live dashboard. The number reflected today is a result of this process, which removed duplications and vaccinations assigned incorrectly to Sisonke,” Mkhize added.

