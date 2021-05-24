Zandspruit mob attack suspects charged following first court appearance

The suspects cannot be identified publicly at this stage as an identification parade is yet to be conducted.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people arrested in connection with a mob attack in Zandspruit last week appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday, with the matter postponed to 9 June.

Eight people were killed and a ninth is in a critical condition. They were arrested after the nine young men were beaten up by angry residents, who accused them of terrorising the community.

The sixth suspect will now need to return to court next month for a formal bail application.

"All the accused are charged under the doctrine of common purpose and they are all facing charges of murder, kidnapping and attempted murder," according to the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.

Reports said that some of the suspects were considering abandoning their bail application.

