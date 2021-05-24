Go

WATCH LIVE: Paul Holden testifies about Gupta contracts at Zondo Inquiry

The state capture commission is hearing evidence in relation to Gupta contracts from a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations, which is based London, Paul Edward Holden on Monday.

Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.
Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing evidence in relation to Gupta contracts from a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations, which is based London, Paul Edward Holden on Monday.

WATCH LIVE: Paul Holden testifies about Gupta contracts at Zondo Inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA