Teen boy (16) shot and killed in Beacon Valley

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain.

The incident happened at around 8:30pm on Sunday night.

The motive for the killing remained unclear and the suspect was still at large.

“Last night, the 16-year-old man was killed in Rambler Street in Beacon Valley by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated, anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10 111,” said the police's Frederick van Wyk.

