'Statement by Sundowns was late & disgusting' - Fans on Pitso being attacked

People wearing the colours of Sundowns temporarily blocked a bus carrying the Egyptian team to a Pretoria stadium and held placards, many of which contained abuse aimed at Mosimane.

JOHANNESBURG - Listeners of 702's The Clement Manyathela Show open line have condemned insults hurled at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash on Saturday.

People wearing the colours of Sundowns temporarily blocked a bus carrying the Egyptian team to a Pretoria stadium and held placards, many of which contained abuse aimed at Mosimane.

"These individuals not only humiliated coach Pitso Mosimane‚ they brought the name of the country into disrepute," said Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe.

Sundowns apologised to Ahly on Sunday, but not to Mosimane,

Mamelodi Sundowns observed behavior and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable, improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion, and other values that we uphold.



Full Statement: https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/WjnnOjjvwz Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 23, 2021

Callers to the show condemned not only the supporters who hurled abuse at Mosimane, but Sundowns' management for failing to directly apologise to him.

"This is unacceptable. I am a Mamelodi Sundowns fan for a long time. It is not the majority, just a group of hooligans. Someone told them to do this. Pitso took Sundowns to another level. What are we saying to the other countries and the world?" said Aggrey.

"Management of Sundowns should apologise to Pitso. Pitso does not have a grudge with Sundowns, maybe next time he will come back to us," one caller said.

"It is about time that we sports supporters appreciate our own. What Pitso did for Sundowns is impeccable. They apologised to Al Ahly, they should apologise to Mr Mosimane," commented another caller.

"That statement by Sundowns management was late and disgusting. They should at least apologised to Pitso," said Bhutana.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.