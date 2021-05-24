Six people arrested following protests in Rietvallei

It’s understood that residents were complaining about a lack of housing.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been arrested for public violence following a violent service delivery protest in Rietvallie near Kagiso on the West Rand.

It all started on Monday morning, with a protest by residents here.

#Krugersdorp scenes. Rietvallie 2 & 3 residents are protesting over housing, land, crime and service delivery. : @ThatDudeBeeKay pic.twitter.com/HtWixYK2rf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2021

Police were called in and they used teargas and rubber bullets during a clash with residents.

One resident said that they were sick and tired of empty promises.

"All of our letters, they keep on shutting us down," the resident said.

At the same time the R41, road between Kagiso and Krugersdorp remained closed to traffic, with police monitoring the situation.

