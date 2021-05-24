SIU refutes parts of Masuku’s ‘vindication’ statement regarding PPE tender probe

In breaking its silence over its investigation into Masuku, the SIU said it had no choice but to set the record straight to stop him misleading the public and misrepresenting the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is on Monday refuting aspects of axed MEC Bandile Masuku’s statement over the weekend, it said he didn’t seem to understand findings it made against him in its Gauteng health PPE tender probe.

Last week, the African National Congress’s national disciplinary committee overturned a provincial disciplinary committee ruling, which had suspended both Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

In a statement reacting to the development, Masuku said he had been treated unfairly by the ANC in the province arguing that a full bench of the High Court had ruled the SIU findings that he was involved in corruption and nepotism were devoid of merit.

That’s in spite of the SIU’s findings that he failed to execute his duties as health MEC.

The High Court also ruled against Masuku.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “He has lodged a case, but he has given an impression out there that he has been vindicated and that the court has ruled that he is not corrupt and that is not the case. The court has indicated that we have not dealt with the claims that relate to corruption as yet.”

