Go

COVID-19: SA records 2,894 new cases and 30 more deaths

Thirty more people have succumbed to the virus in the same period, bringing the country's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 55,802.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded over 2,894 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

That's now pushed the country's total caseload to 1 635 465.

Thirty more people have succumbed to the virus in the same period, bringing the country's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 55,802.

"Today, 30 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 5, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 55 802 deaths," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday night.

The country - much like many other nations across the globe - is rolling out its vaccine programme, with 647,983 jabs administered so far.

"The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 167 318. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine," Mkhize added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA