COVID-19: SA records 2,894 new cases and 30 more deaths

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded over 2,894 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

That's now pushed the country's total caseload to 1 635 465.

Thirty more people have succumbed to the virus in the same period, bringing the country's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 55,802.

"Today, 30 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 5, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 55 802 deaths," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday night.

The country - much like many other nations across the globe - is rolling out its vaccine programme, with 647,983 jabs administered so far.

"The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 167 318. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine," Mkhize added.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 635 465 the total number of deaths is 55 802 the total number of recoveries is 1 539 395 and the total number of vaccines administered is 647 983. pic.twitter.com/f8U914yanY Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 23, 2021

