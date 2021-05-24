Rising cases, looming third wave: Prepare for tough restrictions, experts warn

Gauteng, the Free State and North West provinces are already grappling with the impact of a third wave.

CAPE TOWN - Health authorities on Sunday said residents should gear up for more stringent restrictions, as COVID-19 cases continue to see an upswing across the country.

Gauteng, the Free State and North West provinces are already grappling with the impact of a third wave.

The Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete explained what's being observed in the Northern Cape where an uptick in cases has also been recorded.

“But the Northern Cape is still in its second wave, they never came out of a second wave.”

Cloete has urged residents to limit non-essential travel and to try and keep gatherings of up to 20 people outdoors to eliminate the spread of the virus.

“It’s a national competency to put these restrictions in place. The likelihood of the appearing is high because the number of cases are alarmingly increasing across the country.”

He said there was a high possibility of tougher restrictions being imposed by national government.

