Rare bottle of wine sells for over R400,000 at Stellenbosch auction

It's believed that the Grand Constance 1821 was only one of twelve known to still exist from an allocation originally destined for the French emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte.

The bottle of Grand Constance 1821 sold for R420,000 at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction in Stellenbosch on 22 May 2021. Picture: @CapeFineRareWineAuction/Facebook
CAPE TOWN - History was made in the Cape Winelands when a rare bottle of wine sold for over R400,000.

It went under the hammer over the weekend at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction in Stellenbosch.

It was the auction's first-ever hybrid event due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

