Rare bottle of wine sells for over R400,000 at Stellenbosch auction

It's believed that the Grand Constance 1821 was only one of twelve known to still exist from an allocation originally destined for the French emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte.

CAPE TOWN - History was made in the Cape Winelands when a rare bottle of wine sold for over R400,000.

After an intense bidding session, the iconic 1821 Grand Constance has been sold for R 420 000. #breakingnews @CharlieTFoley @ChristiesWine @FeedThatBird pic.twitter.com/QC2mCxsZUq Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction (@CapeFineWineAuc) May 22, 2021

It went under the hammer over the weekend at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction in Stellenbosch.

It was the auction's first-ever hybrid event due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

