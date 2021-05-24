Ramaphosa: We need to unpack global lessons of COVID-19 as we plan for future

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the pandemic had demonstrated how interconnected and dependent countries were on each other.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the international community needed to build more robust pandemic response systems.

He was speaking at the 74th World Health Assembly where world leaders were discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the pandemic exposed weaknesses in health systems and now required decisive measures to strengthen them.

Ramaphosa said that there was a need for countries to invest in dimensional health systems, with the understanding that it was vital to the health and sustainability of economies.

He referred to the South African situation, saying that COVID-19 highlighted the fragmentation of the health system.

“We improved our capacity to do genomic analysis, relied more on scientific evidence to manage the pandemic and improve diagnostics and increased oxygen supplies. We need to unpack the global lessons of COVID-19 as we plan for the future," said the president.

