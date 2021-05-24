Ramaphosa calls for global health council to support response to pandemics

In a brief address at the hybrid 74th World Health Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that while millions of people in wealthier nations had been vaccinated, billions of others in poorer countries were still waiting and were vulnerable to infection, disease and death.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the international community to focus on establishing the global health council to support regional and national response mechanisms to pandemics.

Ramaphosa gave a brief address at the hybrid 74th World Health Assembly which got underway on Monday morning.

“We are urged to end this pandemic to prevent the next one and build a healthier, safer and fairer world. This has to be our agenda. This requires that we attend with some urgency and purpose to the huge divide in the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the peoples of the world,” the president said.

Ramaphosa has been an avid proponent of schemes meant to ensure there was equality in the distribution of vaccines.

