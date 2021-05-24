Premier Winde appoints Daylin Mitchell as WC's new Transport MEC

This is after Bonginkosi Madikizela, who admitted to lying about his tertiary education qualifications on his CV, resigned.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has on Monday appointed Daylin Mitchell as the Western Cape's new MEC for Transport and Public Works.

In a statement on Monday morning, Winde said Mitchell would become the youngest member of his cabinet at the age of 35.

“I know Daylin to be a hard-working representative who is committed to making the Western Cape a better place for all who live in it, and I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of this province with distinction in this important position. As the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, he is already familiar with the challenges and opportunities that exist in this portfolio, and I expect him to hit the ground running."

Mitchell is also the chairperson for the conduct committee for members of Parliament.

He said he was honoured to serve the people of the Western Cape.

“I look forward to working hard to ensure a safe, reliable and functional integrated passenger commuter transport system in our province. It is my goal to ensure that the Department of Transport and Public Works plays an important role in delivering the strategic objectives of this provincial administration, namely, creating a safe province, where residents have jobs and live with dignity.”

