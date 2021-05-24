Mbalula saddened by road accidents that killed 7 people over the weekend

A bus fire killed six people and left more than 50 others injured on the notorious Moloto Road in Pretoria on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said he was saddened and worried following a series of fatal accidents on the roads that have killed at least seven people.

The Sowetan is reporting the families of those killed are battling to locate the bodies of their loved ones.

On Sunday, musician and Trompies member Emmanuel Matsane - popular known as ‘Mjokes’ - died in a car crash.

Mbalula 's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the minister was urging road users to be more cautious.

“Minister Mbalula has sent his sincerest condolences to those who lost loved ones on South Africa’s roads this weekend and he has also wished those who were injured in the incidents a full and swift recovery.”

At the same time, Gauteng police have arrested over 150 people for driving under the influence of alcohol in the province over the weekend.



The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “Suspects were arrested during O Kae Molao operations in various parts of the province. It is during this operation that police arrested more than 40 drunk drivers at a roadblock.”

