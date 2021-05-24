NMB mayor Bhanga to write to Ramaphosa over drought disaster declaration

Nelson Mandela Bay Nqaba Banga said that he would be writing to the highest levels of national government to query a decision to turn down a request for drought disaster declaration.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay mayor wants to know why a drought disaster will not be declared in the Eastern Cape Metro.

Nqaba Bhanga said that he would be writing to the president, the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the premier about the decision to turn down their request.

ALSO READ: Nelson Mandela Bay records dam levels Below 13%

The mayor on Monday revealed that the metro's average dam level stood at 12.9%.

Banga warned that they were fast heading towards a dry July, while consumption had not declined. This was despite various interventions to reduce water losses, augment water supply and reduce consumption.

Over the last seven days, the municipality has managed to repair just over 1,000 water leaks and Banga hoped that they could improve on this number every week.

This week he'll be visiting a few of the metro’s top 100 water users.

He said that they'd all been notified of the water usage and warned to reduce consumption urgently.

Banga would also be writing to the highest levels of national government to query a decision to turn down a request for drought disaster declaration.

He believes that that would unlock some of the logistical challenges currently being experienced.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.