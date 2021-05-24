Making up for lost time: FS health dept to ramp up vaccine rollout this week

Ninety-two more COVID-19 vaccination sites are scheduled to open across the province from Monday for the elderly and some healthcare workers to receive their jabs.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State health officials are expected to ramp up efforts to vaccinate more people this week following protests, which disrupted the start of the rollout programme.

The Free State Department of Health said officials would be out in full force from Monday to make up for lost time following a shutdown in Mangaung.

Spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the department had already distributed more than 3,000 vaccines across its five regions.

The department aims to vaccinate more than 200,000 people by the end of phase two.

So far, over 60,000 elderly citizens have registered for the jab in the Free State.

