Liquor traders request meeting with Ramaphosa over potential alcohol sales ban

The National Liquor Traders Council and the Liquor Traders Association of South Africa are worried another alcohol sales ban could be implemented.

CAPE TOWN - Two organisations representing liquor traders have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting a meeting.

The National Liquor Traders Council and the Liquor Traders Association of South Africa are worried another alcohol sales ban could be implemented.

With coronavirus infections increasing yet again, lockdown curbs are likely to be bolstered.

The National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane on Sunday explained why they wanted to meet with Ramaphosa.

“There is no doubt that as a country, one of the most important lessons that we have learnt from our past experiences of dealing with a pandemic is that we can still fight COVID-19 with a less negative impact on our economy. In our case, liquor traders can continue to operate subject to operating in strict standards in a way that was not allowed previously."

Ntimane said if restrictions were imposed, they needed to be balanced: “Should there be any need for restrictions to economic activity, there should be clearly explained rather than having an open-ended disruption, which will lead to more business distress and job losses.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.