KZN govt authorities call for swift arrest of slain RBM GM Nico Swart's killers

Nico Swart was shot and killed on his way to work on Monday, with more than 20 high-caliber bullets fired into his vehicle.

DURBAN - Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have called on police to act with speed to find the killers of the general manager for operational services at Richards Bay Minerals, which owned by mining giant, Rio Tinto.

The provincial government said that it was extremely concerned about the safety of the local KwaMbonambi community employees at the company and the possible loss of investment in the province.

Swart was shot by three men who were on foot while he was driving to work.

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bheki Nkonyeni has called on the people of Richards Bay to assist the police with information.

The MEC's spokesperson Gugu Sisilana: “We cannot allow merciless criminals to continue roaming the streets, therefore police, working with Community Safety structures must squeeze the space for criminals who are terrorising the Richards Bay and surrounding communities."

Chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy Sahlulele Luzipho has also condemned the incident, saying that it warranted a long-term jail sentence.

Richards Bay Minerals remains the largest taxpayer in KwaZulu-Natal, with an annual contribution of R6.2 billion rand.

Swart leaves behind his wife and two children.

