Kgothatso Mdunana's parents hope her body will be brought home by next week

On Sunday, it will be a month since the 24-year-old plunged to her death from the 13th floor of a flat in Hangzhou, China.

JOHANNESBURG - The long wait for the parents of South African student Kgothatso Mdunana is nearing an end, with hope that her remains will be repatriated from China by next week.

The Chinese police were still compiling a report which could shed more light on what happened to the young engineering student, who was close to graduating.

Her mother, Nomsa Mdunana, said that it had been a rollercoaster of emotions over the past month.

Little did she know three weeks ago, while sitting down with Eyewitness News to tell her heartbreaking story to the world, that they would raise over R600,000 through generous South Africans and international funders to repatriate Kgothatso's remains.

But Mdunana said that the undertakers in China had asked for a bit more time.

"They are going to wait for the person who's authorised to do the embalmment to assess the body, as it might need a lot of work," Mdunana said.

Once Kgothatso's remains reached OR Tambo International Airport, it would take a few days before they will be handed over to the Mdunana family.

For now, they were waiting on final dates for the repatriation process before they could finalize funeral plans.

It's only after the funeral that Kgothatso's parents would be traveling to China to fetch her spirit, in line with their cultural beliefs.

