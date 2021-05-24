Jessie Duarte's ex-husband's name appears in Gupta contract money flows

The commission said that it would not name 30 of the more than 200 parties that were implicated until they had seen the allegations and responded and the identities of third parties who were not related to any wrongdoing would be sealed.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte’s ex-husband John Duarte was one of the people who appeared in the evidence of money flows from Gupta contracts.

A researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations, Paul Edward holden, corrected Duarte’s relationship before giving evidence at the state capture commission.

The commission said that it would not name 30 of the more than 200 parties that were implicated until they had seen the allegations and responded and the identities of third parties who were not related to any wrongdoing would be sealed.

But the first correction has already attracted interest. The correction at hand was that John Duarte was actually Jessie Duarte’s ex-husband.

Holden also said that the Gupta enterprise was awarded contracts in excess of R49 billion that could be termed as irregular or state capture.

Among them were contracts for Transnet locomotives.

Holden said that criminally acquired funds were used to purchase significant assets, like Optimum Coal Mine, and to legitimise other operations like Sahara Computers.

"... amounts paid by the state in contracts that were tainted by state capture according to your investigations," evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson put to Holden.

"The number is R49,157,323,233.68," Holden replied.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.