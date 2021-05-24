Jessie Duarte's ex-husband, John, worked with Salim Essa, Zondo Inquiry hears

Consultancy firm Combined Private Investigators (CPI) said that John Duarte, the ex-husband of African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, worked with Gupta associate, Salim Essa.

The state capture commission has heard that the company paid them through a private entity, Chivita, because they were deal brokers and rainmakers.

A researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations, London, Paul Edward Holden, has been testifying, saying that CPI was paid a total of R151.6 million by Transnet.

"CPI was approached in late 2012 by Salim Essa, allegedly on behalf of Chivita," Holden explained.

Chivita was one of the entities that facilitated contracts valued at a total R49 billion awarded to the Gupta enterprise.

And for CPI, Essa was instrumental.

"Salim Essa at that point indicated that he could supply further business for them as he was 'well connected and a 'deal broker' and a further quote was that Silam Essa was a 'rainmaker.'"

And he had aces up his sleeve.

"Essa worked alongside Mr John Duarte, who is the ex-husband of Jesse Duarte, and Malcolm Mabaso, who as the commissioner knows, was a former advisor to Mosebenzi Zwane."

CPI made payments to Chivita ranging between half a million rand and R1.5 million and Chivita paid the alleged Gupta laundromat companies Homix and Medjoul.

