Go

Interrupted water supply in parts of Joburg leaves Helen Joseph Hospital dry

Joburg Water is warning Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby are likely to be affected.

Helen Joseph Hospital. Picture: Facebook.
Helen Joseph Hospital. Picture: Facebook.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Johannesburg can expect another day of interrupted water supply.

Joburg Water is on Monday warning that Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby are likely to be affected.

It’s understood a below-average inflow of water into the system has left reservoirs and towers at low levels.

The disruptions, which have been ongoing for close to a week now, have affected healthcare facilities.

The Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom said the water shortage had become unbearable for staff and patients at the Helen Joseph Hospital: “At least one patient had to order water from outside to give to fellow patients in his ward, toilets are stinking, there is going to be a big backlog of operations that had to be cancelled. I think it’s intolerable that Johannesburg Water inflicts this sort of thing on the hospital and the surrounding suburbs.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA