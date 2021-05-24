Hawks: Corruption-accused CT DA councillor linked to food parcel funds not TERS

The Hawks initially indicated that Nora Grose allegedly facilitated the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme funding along with chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation, Reuben Swartz. The DA in the Western Cape noted that this information was incorrect.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have clarified the matter regarding the Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor who is accused of fraud and money laundering.

Table View councillor Nora Grose appeared in court last week after she handed herself over to the Hawks.

The Hawks initially indicated that she had allegedly facilitated the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme funding along with chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation, Reuben Swartz.

The DA in the Western Cape noted that this information was incorrect.

The Hawks indicated that Grose was only linked to humanitarian funds meant for the distribution of food parcels and not the TERs funds.

The DA's Emma Powell said that the Hawks' media blunder caused significant confusion in the public domain.

"When the DA approached the Hawks for a copy of the corrected media statement, this request was originally denied. As the constituency head for Atlantis, I will simply not allow the hard-earned reputations of any of our councillors to be impaired on the basis of politically motivated smear campaigns or incorrect reporting,” she said.

She added that Grose would continue to provide her full cooperation to the Hawks as she had done when the matter was brought to her attention.

