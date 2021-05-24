Gun Owners of South Africa says draft bill on firearm ownership ban 'idiocy'

Various groups, including the South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers' Association and the Democratic Alliance (DA), have criticised the proposal.

CAPE TOWN - The organisation Gun Owners of South Africa said that a proposed ban on firearm ownership for self-defence was the peak of idiocy.

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service on Friday called for public comment on a draft of the Firearms Control Amendment Bill.

Gun Owners of South Africa chairperson, Paul Oxley, said that the move to ban firearms for self-defence came a day after the Police Minister announced a R3 billion budget cut and a bigger budget for VIP protection.

"This has got to be the peak of absolute idiocy. In a country like South Africa, with one of the highest and most homicidal countries in the world, they want to take away the people's right to defend themselves," Oxley said.

He said that the amendment had other issues as well.

"They're adding collectors, they're going to restrict sports shooting, they're going to restrict imports and exports, for heaven's sakes, like South Africa actually exports firearms and they've seemed to have chucked everything into one big bucket. Maybe they're hoping that something will stick," Oxley said.

The DA's so-called shadow Minister of Police, Andrew Whitfield, warned that the bill would be a victory for criminals and would remove the last line of defence for millions of law-abiding citizens.

