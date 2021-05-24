FS Treasury paid more than R11m to Gupta's TNA, Zondo Inquiry hears

The state capture commission has heard how the Free State Treasury paid more than R11 million to the Gupta’s New Age media, yet the only contract that the province could produce amounted to a little over half a million rand.

Researcher of Shadow World Investigations, Paul Edward Holden, testified on Monday about money flows from government and state-owned entities to the Gupta enterprise.

Witnesses, including government communications officials, said that The New Age was conceptualised with the African National Congress (ANC) and some were removed if they did not support it.

Holden said that Transnet paid the highest amount at R144 million, followed by the Office of the Free State premier with R42 million, Eskom at R35 million and the Free State Treasury with its own R11 million.

"In the context of the case where the only contract that the Treasury could produce was for R576,000?" evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson asked Holden.

"The total amount paid is R11,331,233.68," Holden said.

The premiers of North West and Mpumalanga and the Department of Water and Sanitation were the other contributors that made The New Age a total of nearly R255 million.

