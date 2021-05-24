Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille believed that paying them a fee would go a long way in ensuring that their information was appreciated by government.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille wants corruption whistleblowers to be rewarded financially.

She was speaking at the official launch of the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum.

It was launched in partnership with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other institutions like the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (Fica).

De Lille said that the country had to deliver on its massive infrastructure plans without any corruption.

She said that whistleblowers had been receiving the short end of the stick for far too long, with some even facing death threats.

De Lille believed that paying them a fee would go a long way in ensuring that their information was appreciated by government.

"The forum agreed that one of its main areas of work will be to look into how whistleblowers can be incentivised and rewarded for coming forward with information that could lead to successful prosecution."

Corruption Watch’s Karam Singh agreed, saying that financial rewards for whistleblowers should be considered.

"Potentially controversial areas, especially if you talk about something that goes beyond honorary mentions of potential rewards, this is something that we've seen in other jurisdictions and it is something that we need to give serious consideration to."

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, said that the current value of alleged irregularities in the SIU’s infrastructure build investigations totaled over R10 billion.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.