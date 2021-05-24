Calls mount for Equal Education to be held accountable for drowning of pupil

Grade 10 pupil Avethandwa Nokhangela was caught in a rip current while swimming at a beach near East London last month. Her body was discovered the following morning.

JOHANNESBURG - There are mounting calls for Equal Education to be held accountable for the death of a 15-year-old pupil who drowned while attending a leadership camp.

She was attending an annual Equal Education camp at the Palm Springs Resort.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has on Sunday called on Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education to hold an inquiry into the NGO’s fitness to work with children.

Makaneta said the organisation failed to protect the pupil and needed to take responsibility.

“It cannot be correct that such a young life was lost whilst under the care of the NGO. It should be clear from preliminary reports that Equal Education failed to protect the life of the pupil and they should take responsibility and apologise to the nation.”

The NGO said it was supporting law enforcement agencies as they investigated the tragedy.

Our hearts are with her family and her friends, who are experiencing awful grief, as well as our members and our staff.

As a precaution we will review all camp safety practices and we will not hold any other camps until this is finalised. We will participate in any processes the Eastern Cape Education Department puts in place.

