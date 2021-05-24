Break it down: B-Boy Meaty wants to inspire CT youth with his moves

Dimitri Nel aka B-Boy Meaty has been breaking for the last 20 years and said that this dance had taken him to stages across the globe.

CAPE TOWN - As many youngsters wonder what to do as the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold, a local break dancer says that breaking has changed his life for the better.

He has urged people to be more open-minded and support the sport.

Over the past decade, break dancing has grown tremendously, with big companies coming on board.

"When music starts playing on the stage and I start dancing, I don't think. There's no place for thinking, you know. It is just being in the moment, present, that is basically all I can say… you're actually literally being present in the moment."

B-Boy Meaty said that breaking had helped him through many tough times in his life.

"Because breaking gave me a whole new personality, a whole new mindset of how to think, how to approach and how to deal with certain situations. All of this comes down to breaking because breaking is one of the elements of hip-hop."

Some of his highlights include winning a major dance competition and taking his love for breaking across the world.

He is currently completing his Public Administration degree and is currently in his internship year.

He said that he would continue inspiring young people one beat and one dance at a time.

