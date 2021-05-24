Another blow for murder accused Zane Kilian's bail bid

Kilian was denied bail in the murder of police detective Charl Kinnear in March.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed murder accused Zane Kilian’s application to appeal a decision to deny him bail.

Kilian along with Nafiz Modack and three others accused appeared at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday on a raft of charges including Kinnear’s murder and the failed hit on defence attorney William Booth.

The Bellville Regional Court turned down Kilian’s bid for bail in the case related to the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Detective Charl Kinnear. At the time he was the sole suspect in connection with Kinnear’s killing.

Kilian, Modack and Ricardo Morgan have since been charged with Kinnear’s murder. They appeared at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday for a bail application, but their legal teams argued they were in the dark about the charges.

At the start of proceedings, Modack’s lawyer Dirk Uys again complained about the lack of information from the State to adequately prepare for the bail application.

Uys said the charge sheet they were provided with was unclear on where and with whom Modack allegedly conspired to have Kinnear killed.

Anti-Gang Unit officer Ashley Tabisher appeared alongside his co-accused donning a mask with “not guilty” written on it.

His defence counsel said they were ready to continue with the bail hearing, but they also needed more details of the State’s case against him.

The prosecution said it would provide all the necessary information before noon on Tuesday. The matter has been postponed until Friday.

