ANC NWC looks set to finalise task team to take over party in FS

Last week, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party did not want to pressure its former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, who was leading talks towards a political solution.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) looks set to finalise a provincial task team to take over the party in the Free State on Monday afternoon.

This after a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that the provincial executive committee which was elected in 2018 be dissolved as it was riddled with irregular processes and was unconstitutional.

Last week, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party did not want to pressure its former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, who was leading talks towards a political solution.

She said that he was in deliberations with two dominant factions which had been at odds for a very long time.

It seems that Motlanthe’s work may have produced a way forward for the troubled Free State province and while its been a stronghold for suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, it's understood that a task team might be agreed on by the NWC without him having a say.

Eyewitness News understands that some of Magashule’s detractors have been picked to serve in the PTT – these include former MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, ANC veteran Ike More and the MK council’s Gregory Nthatisi.

Newer factions dubbed the Cubana Boys and the Chief Whip Gang have been at odds since Magashule’s rise to national office, as some of those once aligned to Magashule tried to distance themselves from the man once known as "Lifetime Chair".

The NEC is expected to endorse this list when it meets on Monday afternoon.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.