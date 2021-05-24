AA forecasts slight drop in petrol prices in June

The AA's Layton Beard said that the expected reduction for petrol would come as a welcome relief for road users.

CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association said that motorists could be in for a slight reduction in the price of petrol.

Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund, however, painted a mixed picture ahead of June.

“At this stage, we are looking at a slight reduction in the prices of petrol from around 6 to 8 cents a litre. Unfortunately, we are looking at around about a 20 cent increase to the price of diesel. Both of these increases and decreases are a result of international petroleum prices,” said the AA's Layton Beard.

The predictions are a 7 cents decrease for those using 95 octane which currently costs R17.23 cents.

Consumers using 93 octane which is priced at R17.01 can prepare for an eight cents decline in the current price.

Beard said that the expected reduction for petrol would come as a welcome relief for road users.

“I think that for potential users especially, this is very welcome news, particularly as it comes off the back of some very significant increases which saw the price of petrol reached record highs in April,” he said.

