6 Strand mosques placed under lockdown after COVID-19 infections, imam's death

On Sunday night, the council held an emergency meeting after its senior imam was hospitalised. Moulana Ghosain Rhoda passed away on Monday morning died due to COVID-19-related complications.

CAPE TOWN - The Strand Moslem Council has decided to place six mosques in the community under lockdown with immediate effect due to COVID-19.

On Sunday night, the council held an emergency meeting after its senior imam was hospitalised and later died due to COVID-19-related complications.

Moulana Ghosain Rhoda passed away on Monday morning. He was the imam of Strand for 45 years.

Of the six mosques that were closed, three were in use daily.

Mogamad Nur Badroon is the welfare secretary for the Strand Moslem Council and he said that the mosques had all been sanitised.

He said that there are seven known families who had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's a precautionary measure. Moulana passed away this morning. He was our senior imam. The cause of his death was COVID-related. The decision was taken after debating with the other imams of the council. We came to the conclusion that it will be safer for the community because preservation of life is much more important,” Badroon said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.