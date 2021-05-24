6 people arrested in connection with Zandspruit vigilantism to appear in court

Last week, nine young men were taken to a local sports ground where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people arrested in connection with a mob attack that claimed eight lives in Zandspruit are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday.

Four of them died on the scene, while four others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The six suspects are expected to be formally charged when they make their first court appearance on Monday morning.

At the weekend, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area and warned against acts of vigilantism.



“The call must be [made to the] police but must be made with community leaders who went around to call on young people to murder the individuals.”

The minister urged residents not to take the law into their own hands and said he’d return to the informal settlement in three weeks with feedback on the concerns raised by the community.

