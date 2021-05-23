‘We have to find our shared vision for SA’ - Steenhuisen warns against divisions

Steenhuisen made the comments at his party’s first rally ahead of the 2021 local government elections which are expected to take place in October.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has cautioned the country against slipping back into racial and cultural identities.

His remarks come as the DA continues to shed voters to smaller parties such as the Freedom Front-plus and the Patriotic Alliance.

The DA is one of the few parties calling for the elections to go ahead as planned, while other parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters called for the polls to be postponed and synchronised with the national elections.

Steenhuisen said voting in protest was more powerful than doing so with a thousand stones – insisting the country’s future depends on it working as one.

“Our future and our strength as a country depend on this. We cannot slip back into separate little corners of racial, cultural, and racial identities. We have to find our common ground and our shared vision for South Africa.”

ZILLE: POSTPONING LOCAL GOVT ELECTIONS WILL SET FATAL PRECEDENT

The DA's federal chairperson Helen Zille said the African National Congress (ANC) and EFF were not ready for the upcoming local government polls and they would even use COVID-19 as an excuse to keep South Africans from voting.

Zille said that would be detrimental to the country’s democracy.

“We have to defend South Africa’s people to get their choice of government. Because I promise you, of they postpone it once they will postpone it again – we will set a fatal precedent.”

