W. Cape residents 60 and older to access over 50 COVID vaccine sites

With phase two of the vaccine rollout programme entering its second week, 42 public sector sites will be up and running in the Western Cape, in addition to 11 private facilities.

CAPE TOWN –Residents over the age of 60 can gear up to receive their COVID-19 inoculations at more sites in the coming week.

In the Western Cape, there are plans to scale up vaccination sites to up to 53 facilities across the province.

Residents have been urged to continue adhering to social distancing and wearing their masks.

The looming threat of a third wave, which was predicted to hit the Cape in the next two weeks, continues to pose as a threat.

