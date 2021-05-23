Tzaneen court finds crooked cop guilty of corruption

Warrant officer Butifana Maholobela tried to pin a culpable homicide case on a traffic office that had issued him a ticket after he was caught driving without a safety belt.

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg police officer has been found guilty of corruption by the Tzaneen Magistrates Court.

Warrant officer Butifana Maholobela was caught driving without a seatbelt by a traffic officer who then issued a summons against the accused for contravening the Road Traffic Act.

Maholobela ‘retaliated’ by pinning a case of culpable homicide he was investigating on the traffic official.

He then demanded R10,000 from traffic officer to make the docket disappear.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said, “Maholobela thought that he was above the law and that he could do anything at any time, but his arrest and conviction proved him wrong. We want to warn law enforcers who conduct themselves as warrant officer Maholobela does, that we are coming for them. We will continue doing our investigations without fear or favour.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested two of their own in Cape Town.

One officer was apprehended on charges of attempted murder, intimidation, and driving a state vehicle without consent, while the other suspect faces a charge of dealing in drugs.

Both men were arrested on Friday during two separate operations.

A 26-year-old constable stationed at Kleinvlei Saps is alleged to have shot and wounded a woman last year.

He was also driving an unauthorised state vehicle at the time and intimidated another police official.

The police's Novela Potelwa said, “Meanwhile, a police sergeant aged 31, from Elsies River was arrested for supply drugs to prisoners in court and in police cells.”

