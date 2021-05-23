Trompies member Mojalefa ‘Mjokes’ Matsane passes away

In a statement released on the Kalawa Jazmee Twitter account, it is said the musician passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021, after a performance with the group.

In a statement released on the Kalawa Jazmee Twitter account, it is said the musician passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.

Spokesperson Venolia Ganess they are saddened by the loss.

"It is with regret and sadness that we announce that our director and the fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane passed away in a car accident. The accident happened in the early hours of this morning after a performance with Trompies."

[BREAKING NEWS] It is with great sadness to announce the death of our director and fifth member of @RealTrompiesSA, @mjokeskalawa ( Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane). He died in a car accident in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after a performance. #RIPMjokes pic.twitter.com/YkKsryQk9p Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) May 23, 2021

Radio DJ Sbu Leope was one of many South Africans who took to social media to express their shock and condolences at news of the Kwaito legend's passing, under the hashtag #RIPMjokes.

Condolences to loved ones, family, team, friends, colleagues and the music industry as a whole. #ripmjokes pic.twitter.com/2t1QDgpwVc #HOMEGROWNRADIO (@djsbu) May 23, 2021

Mjokes had been in the music industry for over 20 years and played various genres of music such as Afro-pop and house.

More details would follow regarding the star's memorial and funeral services.

