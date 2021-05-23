Suspension of Mangaung municipal manager paves way for probe into his conduct

The council voted for Mea to be placed on precautionary suspension following service delivery protests in the Free State metro turned violent this week.

JOHANNESBURG – The Mangaung Municipality has said the suspension of its city manager Tankiso Mea has now paved the way for allegations of maladministration against him to be investigated.

Residents demanded the immediate removal of the municipal manager.

Leaders of the Mangaung protests, who called for the disbandment of the local council, brought parts of Bloemfontein to a standstill when they argued that the council failed to properly do its oversight work by allowing corruption to thrive under its watch.

Mea faces a string of allegations of misconduct and maladministration.

Mangaung municipal spokesperson Qondile Khedama said his suspension would allow for investigation into his alleged misconduct to go smoothly.

“This process allows for the investigation to take place without any impediment and in the next two months we will be able to further entertain the matter.”

