Madlabantu kai'one: Sindi Dlathu wins Safta best actress award for a 2nd time

JOHANNESBURG - While the biggest night for Mzansi's film and television fraternity was short of the traditional red-carpet moment, it was an unforgettable one nonetheless.

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) were held during a virtual ceremony broadcast on SABC 3 and DSTV's Mzansi Magic on Saturday night.

Sindi Dlathu, who plays 'Lindiwe Dlamini' on 'The River', was crowned best actress in a telenovela for the second year in a row.

The SAFTA award for Best Actress - Telenovela goes to @S_Dlathu. It is our honour to be able to witness and experience your talent.#SAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8znI6w4ld0 DStv (@DStv) May 22, 2021

While the late legendary actor Menzi Ngubane was honoured with the best actor in a telenovela, for his role of 'Judas Ngwenya' in ‘Isibaya’.

Other big wins on the night include ‘Rhythm City’ which scooped the best TV soap award, while legacy won best telenovela.

Mbovu, Somahhashi, we stand in awe of your talent. An icon that captured hearts, we thank you Menzi Ngubane, your legacy lives on today and always. Rest in Power!#SAFTAs pic.twitter.com/MbfWvBs28S DStv (@DStv) May 22, 2021

