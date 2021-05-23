Go

Madlabantu kai'one: Sindi Dlathu wins Safta best actress award for a 2nd time

Sindi Dlathu, who plays 'Lindiwe Dlamini' on 'The River', was crowned best actress in a telenovela for the second year in a row.

Actor Sindi Dlathu (pictured here with co-star Lawrence Maleka) won the best actress award at the Saftas held on Saturday, 22 May 2021. Picture: Twitter/@S_Dlathu
JOHANNESBURG - While the biggest night for Mzansi's film and television fraternity was short of the traditional red-carpet moment, it was an unforgettable one nonetheless.

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) were held during a virtual ceremony broadcast on SABC 3 and DSTV's Mzansi Magic on Saturday night.

While the late legendary actor Menzi Ngubane was honoured with the best actor in a telenovela, for his role of 'Judas Ngwenya' in ‘Isibaya’.

Other big wins on the night include ‘Rhythm City’ which scooped the best TV soap award, while legacy won best telenovela.

